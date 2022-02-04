2nd-place Tribe rolls into Duncanville clash

Daily Light report

It’s pretty evident by now the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians are going to be a tough out for the rest of District 11-6A as a crowded playoff race enters the home stretch.

The Indians got off to a fast start, then ended on a finishing kick as they dumped Cedar Hill on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium, 60-42.

There seems to be no limit to how high freshman phenom Parker Jefferson’s stock will rise, and Jefferson had a monster performance with 19 points, 16 rebounds and seven blocks. V’Zarion Roberson added 15 points and Joseph Lankford chimed in with 14. Other scorers were Kambren Drummer with six, Jordan Davis with four and Andreas Lane with two.

WHS jumped out to an early 9-0 lead, but the Longhorns battled back to within 14-10 to start the second quarter and that’s the margin the Tribe took into halftime.

The Runnin’ Indians held a 39-33 advantage going into the final quarter and then blew the game open with a 17-7 run started by a Jefferson 3-pointer from the top of the key. Lankford’s dunk for the final bucket with 29 seconds left completed the rout.

The win leaves the Indians (17-10, 6-4) alone in second place in 11-6A headed into Saturday’s rescheduled showdown against Class 6A No. 2 Duncanville. Because of poor road conditions, the team has announced that the game will take place at 1:30 p.m. at Mike Turner Gym.

The game had been moved at first to Coleman Junior High’s J.W. Williams Gymnasium. But due to the cancellation of the STEAM Expo on Saturday at WHS, the basketball doubleheader has been moved back on campus, WISD announced Friday morning, adding that Saturday’s games are still extremely tentative due to district bus travel concerns.

Tickets will go on sale at www.hachiesports.org/httickets once confirmation has been delivered, the school district said.

Duncanville (23-1, 10-0) is in a class by itself atop the district standings, with the Indians four games back in second place. Cedar Hill, DeSoto and Waco Midway are all tied for third at 5-5 in district play heading into the weekend, with Mansfield Lake Ridge and Mansfield High both at 4-6.

The Indians dropped the first meeting with the Panthers on Jan. 11 in Duncanville, 77-52.

After Duncanville, the Runnin’ Indians have three regular season games remaining: at Mansfield on Tuesday night, at home vs. Waco next Friday and at DeSoto on Feb. 15. All three games are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. tip-offs.

11-6A girls: CHHS 65, WHS 35

The Waxahachie Lady Indians put up a valiant effort against Class 6A No. 5 Cedar Hill, but the Lady Longhorns pulled away for a 65-35 win on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gym.

The Lady Indians will host 6A No. 8 Duncanville at noon Saturday at Mike Turner Gym in a rescheduled game, then will travel to Mansfield on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tip. They will end their season next Friday at 6A No. 1 DeSoto in a game rescheduled from Jan. 21.