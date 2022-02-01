Runnin’ Indians continue to surge

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — Nothing will come easy in the District of Doom for the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians in 2022, as Friday night’s first half at Mansfield Lake Ridge demonstrated. But the Tribe massively improved their position in the 11-6A pecking order anyway.

Freshman phenom Parker Jefferson took the bit by the teeth in the second half, rallying the resurgent Runnin’ Indians from a halftime deficit to a 52-44 road decision over the second-place Lake Ridge Eagles.

The Indians (18-10, 5-4) nullified yet another negative in the district tiebreaker picture by splitting the season series with the Eagles. WHS did the same last Tuesday by knocking off Waco Midway.

Jefferson wound up with 16 points for the Indians and senior V’Zarion Roberson added 15. Other scorers were Kambren Drummer with eight, Joseph Lankford with six, Jayden Becks with three, and Andreas Lane and Jordan Davis with two apiece.

The Tribe trailed at halftime, 29-23, after Lake Ridge closed the second quarter on a 15-4 run. But WHS rallied in the second half, and Becks’ 3-pointer from the right wing gave the Indians a 41-40 edge with 4:20 left.

WHS made an outstanding 17-of-20 from the charity stripe to help nail down the win.

After a long-forgotten 0-4 district start, the Tribe finds itself right in the thick of the playoff chase with key games coming up, including Tuesday night’s scheduled crucial rematch against Cedar Hill at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Runnin’ Indians’ winning trend will get tested in a big way by Class 6A No. 2 Duncanville at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. The Indians have a recent history of playing the defending 6A state champion Panthers tough at home.

11-6A girls: LRHS 65, WHS 35

MANSFIELD — Madison Siggers scored 15 points in a breakout performance in the Lady Indians’ 65-35 loss to the Lake Ridge Lady Eagles on Friday evening.

Other scorers were Kyla McBride with six points, Emma Schmelzer making her return to the hardwood with five, Brodraland Riley and McKenna Dormady with four each, and Princess Childs with one.

Lake Ridge jumped out to a 21-4 lead after one and a 36-10 edge at intermission. The second half was played on more even terms.

Junior standout Kylie Marshall poured in 30 points for the Lady Eagles (12-13, 5-5).

Following a Tuesday game against 6A No. 5 Cedar Hill, the Lady Indians will host No. 8 Duncanville at 6 p.m. on Friday at Mike Turner Gu=ymnasium.