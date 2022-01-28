Runnin’ Indians keep hot 11-6A streak going

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians are aiming to make things right in the second half of the District 11-6A schedule after a rough start that saw the team drop four in a row out of the chute.

So far, so good, as the Indians opened up an early double-digit lead on Tuesday night and beat Waco Midway, 65-43, at Mike Turner Gymnasium for their second district victory in a row over a formerly-state-ranked team.

The win lifted the Indians (17-10, 4-4) into a four-way tie for third place in a crowded playoff race in 11-6A with Midway, DeSoto and Cedar Hill, just behind second-place Mansfield Lake Ridge.

The Runnin’ Indians got off to a fast start as V’Zarion Roberson opened the game with a 3-pointer from the left wing, and the Tribe zoomed out to an 18-9 advantage at the end of the first. Roberson’s steal and layup early in the second quarter put the margin into double digits and WHS led at halftime, 24-11.

Roberson finished with three treys and 21 total points, along with five rebounds. Andreas Lane added nine points and five assists.

The Indians were slated to travel to Lake Ridge on Friday night, looking to atone for a loss in their first meeting. They will host Cedar Hill at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in a game with obvious major seeding implications.

11-6A girls: Midway 45, WHS 29

The Waxahachie Lady Indians held Midway to two points in the first eight minutes, but the visiting Lady Panthers woke up in the middle two periods and pulled away for a 45-29 win on Tuesday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians led 7-2 at the end of the first period, but Midway outscored WHS 15-5 in the second quarter and 14-4 in the third to take control.

Kyla McBride led the Lady Indians with a game-high 12 points. Other WHS scorers were McKenna Dormady with six, Brooklyn Siggers and Princess Childs with four each, and Brodraland Riley with three.

Aziyah Oliver paced Midway with 11 points.

The Lady Indians (8-17, 2-7) were scheduled to travel to Lake Ridge on Friday evening. They will host Class 6A No. 5-ranked Cedar Hill on Tuesday at 6 p.m.