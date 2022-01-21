WHS boys whack Waco High on road

Daily Light report

WACO — For the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians, Tuesday night’s game was a victory that got a lot of frustration out of their system.

After an 0-4 start to their District 11-6A schedule, the Indians extended their winning streak to two, outscoring last-place Waco High in all four quarters as they rolled to a 72-45 win.

V’Zarion Roberson turned in an impressive outing with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Indians (15-10, 2-4). Both Roberson and Joseph Lankford finished with three 3-point baskets. Freshman Parker Jefferson added eight points, eight rebounds and two blocks; and Jordan Davis and Kambren Drummer both also finished with eight points.

The Indians led 17-9 after the first eight minutes of play, and after the host Lions cut the margin to 23-16 in the second quarter, Lankford’s second of his three 3-pointers sparked a run as the Indians led at the half, 35-21. In the third quarter, the Tribe pulled away as Roberson had the hot hand from deep, and WHS took a 20-point lead after three.

Josh Jenkins led the Lions (3-21, 0-6) with 20 points, seven rebounds and three steals.

The Indians were scheduled to host Class 6A No. 21-ranked DeSoto on Friday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium. They will start the second half of 11-6A play on Tuesday at home against No. 20 Waco Midway at 7:30 p.m., looking to atone for a 59-53 road loss to the resurgent Panthers in the district opener before Christmas.

11-6A girls: Waco 51, WHS 40

WACO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians clung to a 2-point halftime lead, but a cold spell in the third quarter proved costly as the Lady Indians dropped a 51-40 decision to Waco High on Tuesday night in District 11-6A play.

The Lady Indians took a 14-11 edge after the first eight minutes, and emerged after a defensive second stanza with a 19-17 advantage. However, the host Lady Lions went on a 17-7 run to take control of the contest.

The Lady Indians (8-16, 2-6) were idle on Friday after agreeing to postpone their game against 6A No. 1-ranked DeSoto to Feb. 11 to allow the Lady Eagles to compete in the ESPN Showcase in Minnesota. They will host Waco Midway on Tuesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium at 6:15 p.m.