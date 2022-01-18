Runnin’ Indians finally get off district schneid

Daily Light report

The 2021-2022 basketball season had turned into a surprising struggle for the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians as the roster dwindled and the District 11-6A losses mounted.

The Indians dressed out only eight players for Friday night’s game against Mansfield High at Mike Turner Gymnasium, as injuries and COVID-19 protocols took their toll. But on this night, eight was enough as the Tribe took down Mansfield High, 47-44, for that elusive first district victory of the year.

Senior V’Zarion Roberson led the charge for the Indians with 15 points, including four free throws down the stretch. Freshman Parker Jefferson stepped up big in the final period as well with three baskets and finished with 10 points; and senior Kambren Drummer also had 10 points on the night.

Other scorers were Andreas Lane with six points, Joseph Lankford with four and Jordan Davis, making a return to the hardwood, with two.

Mansfield took a 31-27 advantage into the fourth quarter, but the Indians (14-10, 1-4) rallied and a huge 3-pointer by Lane from the right wing gave WHS a 38-37 lead midway through the final frame. Jefferson followed moments later with a putback of a Drummer inside miss, and the good guys were on their way.

The Indians made 7-of-12 from the charity stripe down the stretch, which was just enough to seal the win.

WHS inched out to a 10-9 lead at the end of the first period, but the Tigers tied it at 18-all at intermission.

The Runnin’ Indians were scheduled for a road trip to Waco High on Tuesday night. They will get another taste of state-ranked opposition in the District of Doom this Friday when the 6A No. 21-ranked DeSoto Eagles step up to the Mike at 7:30 p.m.