McBride returns in Lady Indians' loss to Mansfield

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians are finally starting to get some players back. With a couple of District 11-6A victories already in the bank, that might give the team a little hope of being in the lower half of the playoff mix in the second half of the circuit schedule.

The return of Kyla McBride to the starting lineup was a boost to the Lady Indians, although they dropped a 47-30 result to Mansfield High on Friday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

McBride finished with a team-high nine points, seven of which were scored in the fourth quarter. Other WHS scorers were Brodraland Riley with six points, Kennadi Powell with five, Princess Childs and Brooklyn Siggers with three each, and Kaylee Blake and Breah Martin with two apiece.

For a while, the Lady Indians kept the game competitive. They stayed within 8-6 of the Lady Tigers at the end of one quarter of play, and it was still a 24-16 contest at the break. WHS, though, managed only three free throws and no buckets in the third as Mansfield took control, doubling the Lady Indians, 38-19.

Aleksandra Clayton led Mansfield with 21 points, including nine points in the decisive third stanza.

The Lady Indians (8-15, 2-5) were scheduled to travel to Waco High on Tuesday evening to start the second half of the district schedule.

This Friday evening’s slated 11-6A road contest against the state’s No. 1 team, DeSoto, has been postponed to Friday, Feb. 11 so that DeSoto can compete in the ESPN Showcase in Minnesota.

The Lady Indians’ next game afterward will be against Waco Midway next Tuesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium.