Ennis smothers Corsicana for victory

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

ENNIS — The Corsicana Tigers made the short trip up Interstate 45 last Friday night in hopes of getting their season back on track after an inconstant start had them at 9- 13 overall and 0-4 district play. Ennis (10-11 overall and 1-1 in district), on the other hand, came into the game after a heart breaking loss to the District 14-5A frontrunners, the Red Oak Hawks, so something had to give.

The initial frame opened up with the Lions taking control of this game with a determination not to let another victory slip from their grasp. Ennis led 13-0 going into the second quarter and even though the Tigers were able to put crooked numbers on the side of the score board going into halftime they still went into the break down 29-8.

Corsicana came out in the third quarter and made a game of it if even for a short time, as the Tigers were able to cut the gap down to 14 points a couple of times in quarter number 3. The Lions were able to regain control of the match and closed the third stanza out leading 48-23.

The fourth frame was much of the same with the Tigers never threatening again EHS closed out the game outscoring Corsicana 22 to 10 in the last quarter to make the final 70-33.

The Lions were led by junior Hunter Ruffin with 17 points, senior leader Dee Johnson contributed 12 points and the brother combo of seniors Grant Gilmore and Garron Gilmore pitched in with 12 and eight points respectively. Senior Skylan Simmons also had eight points.

The Lions were scheduled to continue on the road Tuesday night to visit the Trojans from Waco University. Corsicana (9-14, 0-5), meanwhile, was scheduled to play again on Tuesday when they host the Hawks from Red Oak (17-6, 4-0).