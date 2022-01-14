WHS boys battle hard in loss to Panthers

Daily Light report

DUNCANVILLE — The rebuilding Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians had the unenviable task of taking on the No. 2-ranked team in the state in Class 6A on Tuesday night. Although the Indians put forth a respectable effort, the Duncanville Panthers powered to a 78-52 win in a District 11-6A game.

The Panthers raced out to a 29-14 lead at the end of the first eight minutes, and widened it to a 52-26 doubling at halftime. After Andreas Lane’s 3-pointer from the right corner tied the contest at 3-all, Duncanville went on a 14-0 run that was snapped by a Jayden Becks trey.

V’Zarion Roberson was a bright spot for the Indians with 11 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Roberson finished with two treys, including a buzzer-beater at the end of the third quarter that made it a 58-39 game. Lane finished with three 3-pointers and nine points total.

The Runnin’ Indians (13-10, 0-4) were scheduled to host Mansfield High at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday night, looking for their first district win of the season. They will travel to Waco High on Tuesday, with tipoff set for 7:30 p.m.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Lady Indians fell to the No. 5-ranked Pantherettes, 95-10. The Lady Indians were also scheduled to return to action on Friday at home against Mansfield, and will venture to Waco on Tuesday.