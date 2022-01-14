Red Oak erupts late to defeat Ennis

Don Hullett

Daily Light correspondent

RED OAK — The Ennis Lions made a short road trip to Red Oak last Tuesday night, Jan. 11 to take on the Red Oak Hawks in a District 14-5A match-up. Red Oak outscored Ennis by a score of 31-9 for that final frame, meaning that the Hawks had scored in one period what had just taken 3 periods to get, bringing the final score to 62-57 for the home team.

The Lions sprinted out of the gates in the opening quarter behind hot shooting and a furious defense to open up a 22-8 lead as the first quarter ended. The Hawks got their feet under them a bit in the second frame was were able to outscore Ennis by 13-7 to bring the halftime score to 29-21 in favor of the Lions.

Part of what fueled the Lions’ hot start was the defense by 6-foot-5 senior center Skylan “Nemo” Simmons, who had 4 blocked shots for the game but 3 of those came in the opening stanza and he was able to alter a good many shots throughout the game with his presence and wing span.

EHS (11-10, 1-2) came out in the third quarter and it looked much the way the opening quarter did with tight defense and timely shooting to build the lead back to what appeared to be a comfortable 48-31 lead heading into the final 8 minutes.

But evidently the Hawks coaching staff was able to locate the janitor who had the keys for the lid that had covered the home team’s basket in the third period because it was to totally different game than the previous 3 quarters.

The Hawks came out and dropped more three point shots on the Lions than eggs the Easter Bunny did from his helicopter last Easter. The Lions continued to scratch and claw but when momentum swings that far and that fast it is tough to overcome.

The Hawks (17-4, 4-0) were led by Kirk Queensborough with 14 points, Mark Broussard, Tarrence Warren and Jayden Gardner-Murphy all added 10 points in the win.

The Lions were paced by senior Dee Johnson with 13 points, seniors Grant and Garron Gilmore with 12 and 11 points, senior Jamie Taylor with 10. and Simmons with 9 points and 4 blocks.