Lady Indians fall hard to No. 15 Cedar Hill

CEDAR HILL — Playing shorthanded against the No. 15-ranked team in Class 6A was not an easy task for the Waxahachie Lady Indians, and the host Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns rolled to an 89-31 decision on Friday evening in District 11-6A play.

With a number of regular WHS players not available and playing with several subvarsity callups, the Lady Indians were outscored 39-7 in the first eight minutes, and Cedar Hill widened the margin even further through all four quarters.

WHS (8-13, 2-3) was led in scoring by Kennadi Powell with nine points and Princess Childs with eight. Other scorers were Madison Siggers and Dormady with five each, Pearce Burns with three and Gowans with two.

Cedar Hill’s Jadyn Atchison led all scorers with 30 points, followed by Vivian Franklin with 16 and Cailan Hale with 13.

The Lady Indians were slated to travel to 6A No. 4 Duncanville on Tuesday evening. They will return home to Mike Turner Gymnasium to face Mansfield High on Friday beginning at 6 p.m.