Lake Ridge girls run past Lady Indians

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians were outscored in all four quarters on Tuesday evening as they started off the new calendar year with a 68-32 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians fell behind 13-2 in the first quarter, and the margin only grew as the game progressed. Lake Ridge took a 34-8 halftime lead and coasted the rest of the way.

Princess Childs finished with six points for the Lady Indians (8-12, 2-2), followed by Brooklyn Siggers with five, Amara Edozie and Madison Siggers with three each, and Kamarie Hardeman with two.

Kylie Marshall led the visiting Lady Eagles with 22 points. Brooklyn McKinley added 15 points.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to travel to 6A No. 15-ranked Cedar Hill for a game on Friday evening. They will also hit the road to face No. 5 Duncanville on Tuesday evening starting at 6 p.m.