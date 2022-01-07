Lake Ridge rallies to nip No. 18 WHS

Daily Light report

The Class 6A No. 18-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians couldn’t get to the finish line first on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gymnasium, as Mansfield Lake Ridge rallied for a 47-46 win in District 11-6A action.

The Indians were up 38-34 at the end of three and led by as many as eight points, 42-34, with less than six minutes to go in the fourth quarter. But the Eagles outscored them 13-4 the rest of the way to come away with the win and keep the Tribe (13-8, 0-2) winless in the early portion of the 11-6A schedule.

Freshman Parker Jefferson led the Indians with 25 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. He was followed by V’Zarion Roberson with nine points, Andreas Lane with six, Joseph Lankford with four and Kambren Drummer with two.

The Indians struggled at the charity stripe, hitting on only 14 percent of their free-throw attempts.

The Runnin’ Indians jumped out to an 11-2 early lead and managed to maintain a 25-19 edge at halftime.

Caden Holmes scored 15 to lead Lake Ridge, and Jaden Wilson added a dozen.

The Indians were scheduled to travel to Cedar Hill on Friday. They will travel to 6A No. 2-ranked Duncanville on Tuesday with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m.