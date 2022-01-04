No. 18 Tribe reaches Whataburger semis

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians made it to the semifinals of the Orange Division of the prestigious Whataburger Tournament at Mansfield Legacy, but dropped their final two games to finish in fourth place.

Their showing in the tournament, however, was enough to elevate the Indians into the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches statewide Class 6A rankings for the first time this season. The Tribe checks in at No. 18 this week.

The Indians (13-7) received a first-round forfeit by Humble Summer Creek and advanced to the quarterfinals, where they knocked off Class 6A No. 11-ranked Coppell, 61-55. The Cowboys made a late run to get to within 53-50, but the Tribe put the game away at the foul line.

Senior Kambren Drummer’s stock continues to rise as the guard led WHS with 19 points. Freshman big man Parker Jefferson added 17 points and even stepped behind the arc for a 3-pointer. Other scorers were V’Zarion Roberson with nine, Joseph Lankford with eight, Devyn Franklin with five and Andreas Lane with three.

The Runnin’ Indians advanced to the tourney semis on Wednesday evening against 6A No. 2 Richardson, falling 63-47. The Indians were still within four points entering the final eight minutes of play, but Richardson finished the game on a 22-10 kick.

Jefferson paced the WHS scoring this time with 17 points, followed by Roberson with 14. Dummer added six, Lankford five and Lane three.

In the third-place game on Thursday, the Indians drew Class 5A No. 3 Mansfield Timberview and battled the Wolves to a 72-69 loss. The Indians outscored Timberview 20-12 in the fourth quarter to make things interesting at the end, but fell just short.

Drummer and Roberson tied for team scoring honors with 15 points, while Franklin finished with 14 and Jefferson with 11. Lankford wound up with eight and Lane with six.

The Indians were scheduled to return to District 11-6A action on Tuesday night at Mansfield Lake Ridge, looking for their first district win after their loss at Waco Midway before Christmas. They will travel to Cedar Hill on Friday.

Girls: Kennedale 62, WHS 32

In non-district play over the holidays, the Lady Indians fell to Class 4A No. 6-ranked Kennedale at Mike Turner Gymnasium, 62-32.

The Lady Indians trailed 28-9 at the end of the first quarter and shot just 23 percent from the floor on the day.

The Lady Indians (8-11 overall) were scheduled to return to District 11-6A action on Tuesday at Mansfield Lake Ridge, looking to improve on their 2-1 district mark. They will visit Class 6A No. 15-ranked Cedar Hill on Friday.