WHS boys drop district opener on road

HEWITT — Despite a career outing from senior guard Kambren Drummer, the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians were unable to maintain a one-point halftime lead and suffered a 59-53 loss to Waco Midway last Tuesday night in the first District 11-6A contest for both squads.

Drummer scored a career-best 26 points for the shorthanded Indians (11-5, 0-1) and 6-foot-9 freshman Parker Jefferson added 15, but tallies were scarce from other sources. Joseph Lankford and Jayden Becks added three points each and Andreas Lane, V’Zarion Roberson and Donovon Suggs Jr. all dropped in a pair.

The Tribe had trouble countering Midway senior Caden Powell, who poured in 31 points in the win for Midway (13-5, 1-0). That marked the second-highest output of the season for the 6-foot-10 Wyoming signee, who had 37 points and 12 rebounds in a loss to Frisco Liberty on Dec. 3. Lawyer Jones chipped in 14 points for Midway.

The Indians held Midway to six points in the second quarter while netting a dozen to enjoy a 20-19 halftime edge. But the homestanding Panthers erupted for 20 points in each of the final two quarters to send WHS back up Interstate 35 with a district-opening setback.

Because of a first-round forfeit by Humble Summer Creek, WHS won’t begin play in the Orange Division of the Whataburger Tournament at Mansfield Legacy until Wednesday in the quarterfinals of the championship bracket. But the field is still a gantlet.

The Runnin’ Indians will take on either 5A No. 10 Mansfield Legacy or 6A No. 11 Coppell at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, with the winner advancing to the tourney semis on Wednesday evening at 6:30 p.m. against possibly South Grand Prairie, TAPPS 6A No. 2 Plano John Paul II, 6A No. 2 Richardson or 6A No. 18 Denton Guyer.

Class 6A No. 1 Duncanville, 6A No. 3 McKinney and 5A No. 3 Mansfield Timberview, each recent nemeses of the Runnin’ Indians, are also in the tournament on the other side of the bracket as well as 6A No. 10 North Crowley and No. 13 Arlington Martin, and 5A No. 25 Birdville.

The Indians will return to district play in the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 4 at Mansfield Lake Ridge.