Lady Indians stun Midway on road

Daily Light report

HEWITT — Coming off a closer-than-expected loss to consensus No. 1-ranked DeSoto before Christmas and a week of practice afterward, the Waxahachie Lady Indians are showing so far through three District 11-6A games that they should at least be in the mix for a Class 6A Region II playoff berth when the dust settles.

The Lady Indians used a strong second quarter to erase an early deficit and knocked off traditionally-strong Waco Midway at Panther Gymnasium, 48-40, last Tuesday night to improve to 2-1 in District 11-6A play.

WHS trailed 9-6 at the end of the first eight minutes of play before opening the second frame on an 11-3 run to grab the upper hand at halftime. The Lady Indians took a 35-30 edge into the final period.

Marlissa Watson and Aziyah Oliver led Midway with 11 points each, and Brooke Jones added six points and six rebounds for the rebuilding Pantherettes (4-11, 0-3).

Facing the No. 1 team in the state is always a daunting task, even if it’s on one’s own home floor. The Lady Indians, though, put up a valiant effort in an eventual 63-42 loss to the DeSoto Lady Eagles on Dec. 17 at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians (8-10, 2-1) opted not to enter a holiday tournament and were scheduled to face Kennedale at WHS on Tuesday afternoon. Head coach Ashlaa Zuniga’s charges will then take another week of preparation before diving back into district play next Tuesday against Mansfield Lake Ridge.