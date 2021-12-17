Runnin' Indians light up Red Oak on road

Daily Light report

RED OAK — The middle two periods were productive for the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians as they pounded out a 58-36 win over the Red Oak Hawks on Wednesday night in their final pre-district game.

Freshman big man Parker Jefferson led the way with 13 points for the Runnin’ Indians (10-4), followed by Kambren Drummer and Devyn Franklin with a dozen points each. V’Zarion Roberson chipped in with eight, Joseph Lankford and Jayden Backs with six apiece, and Kason Brown with a free throw.

After creeping out to a 15-12 lead after eight minutes of play, the Indians cranked up the defense and began to pull away. They outscored Red Oak 19-8 in the second quarter to build a 14-point halftime edge, then turned the contest into a rout with a 15-3 run. The Indians took a 49-23 lead into the fourth quarter.

Mark Broussard and Devin Boone led the Hawks with six points each as Red Oak received balanced scoring. Daillon McCollister added five; Jace Wyatt, Zaylon Walton and Franklin Hunter each with four; Jayden Murphy with three; and Tarrance Warren and Kirk Queensborough with two each.

The Runnin’ Indians have another open weekend to get ready for District 11-6A play, which starts on Tuesday at Waco Midway at 1 p.m. The Indians will compete in the Whataburger Tournament Dec. 28-30 at Mansfield Legacy High School.

Red Oak (9-4) will test another District 11-6A opponent on Saturday, traveling to Class 6A No. 16 DeSoto for a 2 p.m. tip. The Hawks also faced Cedar Hill in non-district play, losing to the Longhorns, 57-43, on Nov. 22 on the road.

The Hawks will open District 14-5A on Tuesday with a game at Cleburne at 7:45 p.m. before entering the holiday break. The Hawks are entered in the Lakeview Shootout Dec. 28-30 at Garland Lakeview Centennial.