WHS girls edge Waco in overtime

The Waxahachie Lady Indians welcomed sophomore guard Princess Childs back into the lineup for Tuesday night’s District 11-6A opener — and needed every one of her game-high 20 points to pull off the victory.

Forcing overtime after a seesaw 32 minutes of basketball, the Lady Indians held on to win, 53-52, over Waco High at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Madison Siggers added 14 points for the Lady Indians (7-9, 1-0). Other scorers for WHS were Emma Schmelzer with six points, Kamarie Hardeman and Kyla McBride with four each, Brodraland Riley with three and Brooklyn Siggers with two.

The Lady Indians had a chance to win in regulation, but the Lady Lions scored the final five points of the fourth quarter to pull even and the game went into the extra period at 44-all. WHS, however, was able to go in front early in overtime and maintained the upper hand.

The first quarter ended in an 8-all deadlock after WHS had jumped out to an early 6-2 lead, signaling things to come. The Lady Indians nosed out to a 20-17 lead, but Waco heated up in the third stanza and used an 8-0 run to outscore the hosts 16-11 to grab the upper hand by a pair of points.

Shaviante Cobb scored 14 points to lead Waco (4-12, 0-1), and Asharah Thibodeaux added 11.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to stay at home on Friday night against DeSoto, the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A.

They will travel to Waco Midway on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tip, then will break for Christmas. Their next game afterward will be at Mike Turner Gym in a holiday non-district matinee against Kennedale on Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 12:30 p.m.