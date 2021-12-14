WHS hoops teams end long layoff

The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians and Lady Indians both enjoyed the quiet before the storm this past weekend, with no games scheduled.

In other words, we’re talkin’ ‘bout practice.

The Indian boys will return to the hardwood Wednesday night at Red Oak at 7:45 p.m. for their first action in eight days. In their last outing, the Indians took care of R.W. Goines STEM Academy of Mansfield at Mike Turner Gymnasium, 82-69.

The Red Oak game will be the final pre-district tune-up for the Runnin’ Indians (9-4), who suffered the loss of 10 seniors to graduation from last season’s Class 6A Region II finalists, including three NCAA Division I signees.

The Tribe, though, has reloaded in the new season, with senior guard V’Zarion Roberson proving to be a prolific scorer. Roberson led the team with 29 points in last Tuesday’s game.

Following the Red Oak game, the Runnin’ Indians will have another six days to prepare for the District 11-6A opener, which will take place next Tuesday, Dec. 21, at Waco Midway at 1 p.m. The Indians will compete in the Whataburger Tournament Dec. 28-30 at Mansfield Legacy High School.

The Lady Indians, meanwhile, have been hard at work on the practice court since their most recent game in the Granbury tournament on Dec. 4, a 45-33 victory over Godley. The Lady Indians (6-9), who do not have any seniors on their roster, were scheduled to open district play on Tuesday night at Mike Turner Gym against Waco High.

The 11-6A competition gets real extremely quick for the WHS girls as they will host DeSoto, ranked No. 1 in the state, on Friday at 7:30 p.m. They will then visit Waco Midway next Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 11:30 a.m. in the team’s final game before Christmas.