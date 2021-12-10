Runnin’ Indians roll to home win

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians had appeared to be headed for a return to the state Class 6A basketball poll until a pair of losses in the Mansfield ISD tournament last weekend slowed their roll. But the Indians returned to the winning path on Tuesday night.

Senior V’Zarion Roberson poured in 29 points to pace four Waxahachie players in double figures, and the Runnin’ Indians claimed an 82-69 non-district victory against R.W. Goines STEM Academy at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Freshman Parker Jefferson added 15 points, followed by Andreas Lane with 13 and Devyn Franklin with 10 for the Tribe (9-4). Other scorers were Kambren Drummer with eight, Jayden Becks with five and Joseph Lankford with a pair.

The game was decided in the second period, when the Indians went on a 26-point roll to grab a commanding 42-24 halftime lead. WHS tacked on 24 more points in a back-and-forth third quarter and still held a 66-50 advantage.

Rod Yarbrough led the visiting Lions with 19 points, followed by Noah Goines with 17 and Carlos Clater with 14.

R.W. Goines STEM is a private school located in Arlington and a member of the Southwest Athletic Interscholastic Conference.

The Runnin’ Indians have this weekend off and will travel to Red Oak for a non-district game next Wednesday.

Also spending this weekend without a game are the Lady Indians, whose District 11-6A debut is right around the corner.

The Lady Indians (6-9), who have been idle since last Saturday’s win over Godley in the Granbury tournament, will host Waco High at Mike Turner Gym on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. Next Friday will be a home game against DeSoto, the No. 1 team in Class 6A.