WHS girls top Godley in finale at Granbury

Daily Light report

GRANBURY — The young Waxahachie Lady Indians wrapped up the Van Griffith Kia Tournament at Granbury High School on Saturday with a 45-33 victory over Godley, finishing 2-2 in the tournament.

Freshman Kamarie Hardeman led the way with 11 points, including eight points in the fourth quarter as the Lady Indians held on to their advantage. Kyla McBride added nine points, and the trio of Madison Siggers, Brooklyn Siggers and Emma Schmelzer finished with five each.

The Lady Indians (6-9) used the middle two periods to build their winning margin after holding a 12-11 upper hand through the first eight minutes of the game.

WHS took an early 7-0 lead before Godley clawed back, but the Lady Indians got a 3-pointer from Schmelzer and a couple of Amara Edozie buckets to build a 24-18 halftime lead. WHS then outscored Godley 11-6 in the third quarter to take a 12-point lead into the fourth.

Logan Reed led Godley (3-9) with 10 points.

The Lady Indians will use this entire week to practice and prepare for the start of District 11-6A play. Their next outing will be the district opener on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Waco High at Mike Turner Gymnasium at 7 p.m.

District 11-6A is once again loaded in girls’ basketball, with DeSoto (9-0) and Duncanville (13-3) holding down the top two spots in the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 6A poll and Cedar Hill (10-5) checking in at No. 25. In the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches poll, DeSoto is No. 1 and Duncanville is No. 3, with Cedar Hill at No. 18.