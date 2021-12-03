WHS gets payback for loss against Keller

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians returned from the holiday break in satisfying style on Tuesday with a win over Keller, and began the Mansfield ISD Spring Creek Classic with two wins on Thursday to advance in the championship bracket.

The Runnin’ Indians (8-2) started the week off at Mike Turner Gymnasium as they rolled past Keller, 88-71, behind 31 points from V’Zarion Roberson to avenge a 59-38 loss in last week’s Dallas Mavericks Classic.

Kambren Drummer added 14 points and Andreas Lane 11 in the win, both career highs. Other scorers for WHS were Jordan Davis with six; Jaylen Butler and Joseph Lankford with two each; and Devyn Franklin with one.

The Tribe outscored Keller in every quarter as they jumped out to a 20-10 advantage in the game’s first eight minutes.

Sophomore Brooks Bahr led Keller (8-3) with 23 points, followed by senior Blake Bahr with 17 and Wyatt Bell with 11.

The Runnin’ Indians pivoted to the Mansfield ISD tournament on Thursday and rolled to a pair of victories to advance to the championship quarterfinals of the 32-team bracket. The Indians routed Cedar Ridge, 84-48, in the opener at Timberview High School on Thursday afternoon and followed the same evening with a 61-53 win over Arlington Bowie.

The Indians were scheduled to take on Class 5A No. 4-ranked Timberview on Friday afternoon at Mansfield High School, with another game slated for 7:30 p.m. against either Keller (again) or 6A No. 22 Pearland Dawson. The championship game will be played Saturday starting at 6 p.m. at Lake Ridge High School.

The Runnin’ Indians will host R.W. Goines STEM Academy at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Tuesday with tip-off set for 6:30 p.m.