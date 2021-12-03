Lady Indians show road fight in losses

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians traveled the short distance to backyard rival Midlothian Heritage on Tuesday evening and hung with the Class 4A No. 10-ranked Jaguars for three quarters, but Heritage pulled away for a 37-27 win in non-district action.

The first-half pace was slow as the Lady Indians led 5-3 at the end of one and held HHS to an 11-10 lead at the break. The Jags held a 2-point lead entering the fourth quarter before pulling away.

Amara Edozie led the Lady Indians (5-8) with eight points, followed by Emma Schmelzer with seven, Madison Siggers with five, Pearce Burns with three, and Kyla McBride and Scout Burns with two each.

Jerzie Bryant led Heritage (6-3) with 14 points. Other scorers for the Jags were Elise Stafford and Grace Sweeney with six points each, Kora Huff with five, Madeline Berumen with three, Ava Batty with two and Taysie Trejo with one.

The Lady Indians also opened the Van Griffith Kia Tournament in Granbury on Thursday afternoon with a 39-32 win over Burnet before battling to a 61-49 loss to the host Lady Pirates later in the evening. The tournament continues through Saturday.

Following this weekend, the next outing on the schedule for the Lady Indians will be the District 11-6A opener on Tuesday, Dec. 14 against Waco High at Mike Turner Gymnasium at 7 p.m.