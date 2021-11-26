WHS closes Mavs Classic with 2 wins

Daily Light report

FRISCO — The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians made the most of their two-day appearance in the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic on Tuesday, winning two consolation games to finish 3-1 in the Blue Division of the tournament.

The Indians (5-2) opened the day with an easy 86-53 victory over Dallas St. Mark’s at Frisco High School.

Later Tuesday, the Runnin’ Indians returned to Independence High School and held on for a 62-60 win over Plano Prestonwood Christian.

Dallas Faith Family won the Blue Division championship over Plano John Paul II on Tuesday, 86-43.

Keller, which beat the Indians in the second round of the winner’s bracket on Monday, captured third place with a 70-57 win over Dallas Greenhill School; and Frisco Independence, which WHS edged in the tourney opener, won the consolation with a 57-45 decision over Prosper.

The Runnin’ Indians will get a second look at Keller following Thanksgiving break, hosting the other Indians on Tuesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

Girls: WHS 51, Arl. Sam Houston 45

The Waxahachie Lady Indians took enough time from brining the turkey on Tuesday afternoon to get back into the win column with a 51-45 non-district victory over Arlington Sam Houston at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

The Lady Indians (4-6) will return from the Thanksgiving break by hosting Arlington Seguin on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Mike Turner Gymnasium. On Tuesday, they will travel to Midlothian Heritage for a 6:30 p.m. tip.

WHS will compete next weekend in the She Got Game Tournament in Mansfield.