WHS tops No. 5 Tigers in thriller

Daily Light report

LANCASTER — The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians gave fans a glimpse on Friday night of what might be to come for the rebuilding team as the 2021-2022 basketball season progresses.

Both V’Zarion Roberson and Devyn Franklin put on an offensive show for the Indians with 25 points apiece as they topped Class 5A No. 5-ranked Lancaster, 81-76. Roberson finished with four 3-pointers, while Franklin did his damage at the rack before fouling out in the final minutes.

The host Tigers held a 43-41 lead at halftime, but Roberson heated up with three treys in the third quarter to give WHS the upper hand.

Big freshman Parker Jefferson added 15 points in the win. Other scorers were Jayden Becks with five, Jordan Davis with four and Joseph Lankford with two.

On Monday, the scene shifted to Frisco Independence High School and the Blue Division of the Dallas Mavericks Classic hosted by Frisco ISD. The Indians claimed another nailbiting win, squeezing past host Independence, 56-54, to open the tournament before suffering a 58-39 loss to Keller later on Monday.

Jefferson had a breakout game against Independence with 22 points, followed by Roberson with 15, Lankford with six, Davis with five, Franklin with four, Prince Banks with three and Andreas Lane with two.

The Runnin’ Indians trailed by five early before cutting it to a 27-25 halftime deficit. The second half was nip-and-tuck the whole way.

Against Keller, though, the Tribe seemed to hit the wall as Keller pulled away for the win. WHS managed just four points in the first eight minutes and trailed 30-17 at intermission.

Franklin finished with a dozen points and Davis added 10 for WHS. Roberson had nine, Jefferson five and Lane two.

The Runnin’ Indians (3-2) wrapped up tournament play on Tuesday with a morning consolation game against Dallas St. Mark’s, followed by a game against either Lewisville or Plano Prestonwood Christian.

Following Thanksgiving break, the Indians will host Keller next Tuesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium.