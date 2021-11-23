Lady Indians fall to Midlothian

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians couldn’t get their offense going on Friday night, and the Midlothian Lady Panthers made their season home debut a winning one as they defeated the Lady Indians, 47-21, in a non-district game at MHS Arena.

MHS dominated from start to finish, leading 25-9 at the half. The advantage grew to 36-15 at the end of three quarters.

Amara Edozie led the Lady Indians (3-6) with eight points. Kyla McBride finished with three points and got into foul trouble early, eventually fouling out. Brodraland Riley, Enna Schmelzer, Pearce Burns, Scout Burns and Madison Siggers all added two points.

Midlothian’s defense held the Lady Indians without a 3-point basket.

Kadia Ward had 11 points to lead the Lady Panthers (6-3) and Elise Jones added 10, each scoring seven in the first quarter as MHS jumped out to an 18-7 lead at the end of one. Halle Manwarren finished with nine points, Sheridan Silvers seven, Bailey Davis and Karley Massey four each, and Hannah Hill two.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Arlington Sam Houston on Tuesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium. Following the Thanksgiving feast, they will host Arlington Seguin on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Midlothian’s girls will return to action on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at Mansfield Lake Ridge and will entertain 5A No. 10 Mansfield Timberview next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.