Lady Indians drop contest at SOC

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The Waxahachie Lady Indians fell into an early double-digit deficit and were unable to dig out of it in a 54-32 loss at South Oak Cliff on Tuesday night in a non-district contest.

Amara Edozie led the Lady Indians (3-5) with 12 points. Other scorers were Pearce Burns, Kamarie Hardeman, Kyla McBride and Scout Burns all with four points, and Madison Siggers with two.

The Lady Bears took a 20-8 lead at the end of the first period and continued to pull away in the second, grabbing a halftime lead of 34-12.

Tania Amos scored 15 for SOC, followed by Wynter Jones with 13 and Carmella Hayden with 10.

The Lady Indians were slated to travel to Midlothian High School on Friday evening. They will return home to face Arlington Sam Houston for a holiday matinee on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

The Runnin’ Indian boys (1-1), meanwhile, were scheduled to return to the hardwood on Friday night at Class 5A No. 5 Lancaster. They will begin play on Monday at noon at Frisco Independence in the Blue Division of the Dallas Mavericks Fall Classic. The tournament continues through Tuesday night at various locations in Frisco.

Following Thanksgiving break, the Indians will host Keller on Tuesday, Nov. 30 at Mike Turner Gymnasium.