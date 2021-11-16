Runnin’ Indians split opening weekend

Daily Light report

FORT WORTH — The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians started their new season in winning fashion on Friday evening, but got a taste the next night of the amount of work the new-look team will have to put in to return to the lofty reaches of Class 6A.

After a season-opening 61-51 victory over Lewisville High on Friday, the Runnin’ Indians pivoted to the Cowtown Challenge at North Crowley High School and ran into 6A No. 4-ranked McKinney High, losing by a final of 76-52.

The Indians trailed by 10 at the half despite 13 first-half points by senior V’Zarion Roberson. McKinney widened the gap to 54-42 in the third period and then ran away with it in the final eight minutes.

Roberson finished with 20 for WHS, while Devyn Franklin added 11. Other scorers were freshman Parker Jefferson with eight, Joseph Lankford fresh off the gridiron with six, Andreas Lane with three and Jordan Davis with two.

On Friday night at Mansfield Legacy, the Runnin’ Indians opened the season with a victory over Lewisville. Roberson led the way with 21 points, followed by Jefferson with 14, Davis with 10 and Franklin with eight.

WHS grabbed an early lead and widened it to 32-24 at the half, and maintained the edge through the second half.

Next up for the Runnin’ Indians will be a game at Class 5A preseason No. 5 Lancaster on Friday night starting at 8 p.m. They will begin play in the Dallas Mavericks Tournament in Frisco on Monday.

Lady Indians go 1-3

FRISCO — The Waxahachie Lady Indians found themselves up against a tough field in the Dallas Mavericks tournament over the weekend, dropping three contests and salvaging one on Saturday.

On Thursday, the Lady Indians opened the tournament by falling to Frisco Independence, 56-36. They came back the next day and fell to Denton, 43-39 in overtime, and to Canyon,Randall, 45-23.

The team, though, managed a big win in the tourney finale on Saturday as they routed Dallas Christian, 63-25.

The Lady Indians (3-4) were scheduled to visit South Oak Cliff on Tuesday night. They will travel to Midlothian on Friday night with tip set for 6:30 p.m.