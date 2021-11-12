Lady Indians suffer close road loss at Everman

Daily Light report

EVERMAN — On Tuesday night, the Lady Indians suffered their first loss of the year, 41-35. The game was knotted at the end of the third period, but Everman outscored WHS 13-7 in the final eight minutes.

Junior Kyla McBride led the Lady Indians with 18 points.

Everman outrebounded the Lady Indians by a 43-33 margin and WHS struggled at the charity stripe, hitting just 7 of 20 attempts. The Lady Indians stayed in the game with 3-point shooting by guards Amara Edozie and Emma Schmelzer.

The game was a seesaw battle for the first three quarters, with Everman leading by one at the half and WHS taking a 28-20 lead in the third quarter before the host Lady Bulldogs rallied for a deadlock the end of three, and extended an 11-0 run into the final period.

Edozie’s bucket cut it to 38-35 with about two minutes to go, but the Lady Indians missed several chances to score at the end.

The Lady Indians (2-1) are playing this weekend in the Dallas Mavericks Tournament.