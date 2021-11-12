Lady Indians suffer close road loss at Everman
Cold free-throw shooting leads to first WHS setback of new season; McBride scores 18
EVERMAN — On Tuesday night, the Lady Indians suffered their first loss of the year, 41-35. The game was knotted at the end of the third period, but Everman outscored WHS 13-7 in the final eight minutes.
Junior Kyla McBride led the Lady Indians with 18 points.
Everman outrebounded the Lady Indians by a 43-33 margin and WHS struggled at the charity stripe, hitting just 7 of 20 attempts. The Lady Indians stayed in the game with 3-point shooting by guards Amara Edozie and Emma Schmelzer.
The game was a seesaw battle for the first three quarters, with Everman leading by one at the half and WHS taking a 28-20 lead in the third quarter before the host Lady Bulldogs rallied for a deadlock the end of three, and extended an 11-0 run into the final period.
Edozie’s bucket cut it to 38-35 with about two minutes to go, but the Lady Indians missed several chances to score at the end.
The Lady Indians (2-1) are playing this weekend in the Dallas Mavericks Tournament.