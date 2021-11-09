Lady Indians open season with rout

Daily Light report

The last two basketball seasons have been years of transition for the Waxahachie Lady Indians, but Friday night’s 2021-2022 season debut at Mike Turner Gymnasium showed a new era of success may be dawning.

It’s a vast improvement in outlook from a year ago, when the Lady Indians were 4-6 in district at one point but were forced to cancel the rest of their season in late January because of a COVID-19 outbreak. WHS finished 7-15, which included the end-of-season forfeits.

The Lady Indians, under third-year head coach Ashlaa Zuniga, are even younger than they have been in Zuniga’s previous two seasons, with no seniors on the roster. But the youthful squad put forth a dominating performance in their first game of the new season as they routed Dallas Hillcrest, 50-18.

WHS led 23-8 at the half and continued to pull away in the second half.

Kyla McBride, a 6-foot-1 junior and a three-year varsity player, showed she might be ready to take on a leadership role. McBride finished with 15 points and got to the free-throw line 10 times, making seven. Junior Madison Siggers and sophomore Emma Schmelzer each added nine points.

Other scorers for the Lady Indians included sophomore Amara Edozie with seven points, junior Brodraland Riley with five, freshman Kamarie Hardeman with three, and sophomore Princess Childs with two.

Other members of the varsity team include juniors Scout Burns and Kennadi Powell, and freshman Brooklyn Siggers.

The Lady Indians were scheduled to host Everman on Tuesday night. Their first tournament of the season will be the Mavs Tournament, which starts on Thursday. They are also entered in the Granbury Tournament Dec. 2-4, but won’t enter any holiday tourneys and will instead host Kennedale on Dec. 28.

District 11-6A looks as tough as ever, with defending Class 6A champion DeSoto checking in at No. 1, Duncanville at No. 4 and Cedar Hill at No. 11 in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason rankings. But there is an opening for a fourth playoff team, and the Lady Indians will aim to strive for that berth.

The 11-6A schedule begins for the Lady Indians on Dec. 14 at Mike Turner Gymnasium against Waco High.