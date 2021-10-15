WHS’ Zuniga on staff at Wootten Showcase

Daily Light report

Waxahachie girls head basketball coach Ashlaa Zuniga was chosen as one of only eight DFW area coaches to be selected to coach in the prestigious Wootten’s Top 150 Showcase recently.

The Wootten Showcase selects the top 100 seniors, top 50 juniors, and a select handful of the top sophomores for both the boys and the girls at the same location for two days of competition at Fieldhouse USA in Mansfield on Oct. 2-3.

Zuniga, a Cedar Hill native and Texas A&M graduate, is beginning her third season as Lady Indians head coach. Zuniga came to WHS in 2019 from Cypress Park High School in suburban Houston. She was hired following the retirement of longtime head coach Lesli Priebe at the end of the 2018-2019 season.

Coach Wootten’s Basketball Camp was founded in 1961 by Morgan Wootten, who coached 1,274 wins during his tenure as head basketball coach at DeMatha High School in Hyattsville, Md. Wootten’s career winning percentage of .869 is the highest winning percentage of any coach with more than 500 wins in the history of organized sport.

His son, Joe Wootten, operates the camp today. Joe Wootten has averaged 23.3 wins per year in his 21 years as head coach.