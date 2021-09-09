ROHS promotes Davis to head coach

Daily Light report

RED OAK — Chris Davis has been promoted to the position of head boys’ basketball coach at Red Oak High School, the school district announced on Tuesday.

Davis joined Red Oak ISD in 2018 as the varsity assistant girls’ basketball coach. While working with head coach Darren Eubanks, Davis has helped guide the Lady Hawks basketball program to three consecutive UIL regional appearances and 14-5A district championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Davis takes over for former boys’ head coach Jason Sasser, who resigned last month. Like Sasser, who starred at Texas Tech, Davis brings some impressive credentials as a Division I college player.

Davis was one of the most dynamic players in University of North Texas basketball history. He finished his career as the second all-time leading scorer in school history with 2,254 points.

In 2008, Davis was selected for the UNT Athletics Hall of Fame. He was a three-time all-conference selection and the 1999-2000 Big West Freshman of the Year after scoring 21.7 points a game. He was the nation's 14th leading scorer that year and the second leading freshman scorer in the country.

As a junior, he turned in his best season at North Texas and became the first player in school history to lead the team in scoring, rebounding, and assists in the same season. That year Davis was a unanimous pick to the first-team all-conference selection and he was named to the second team District 9 squad by the National Association of Basketball Coaches. He scored 22.5 points a game that year and finished the season ranked No. 9 in the NCAA in scoring.

Davis played professional basketball for 10 seasons in France before beginning his career as a coach and teacher. Coach Davis is married to Tamika Davis and they have three children Breanna, Ciarra, and Chris Jr.