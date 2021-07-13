National Hoopfest coming to WHS

Greg Riddle

The Dallas Morning News

The Kevin Durant National Hoopfest will make a stop in Waxahachie next season, and the prestigious basketball showcase will feature nine of the top 31 recruits in the nation in the Class of 2022.

The two-day event will also give Waxahachie and iSchool of Lewisville the opportunity to play nationally ranked opponents on national television.

The event will be held Dec. 10-11 at Waxahachie High School and will include four teams that finished in the top 15 in the MaxPreps national rankings last season — No. 3 Sunrise Christian (Kan.), No. 5 IMG Academy (Fla.), No. 10 Prolific Prep (Calif.) and No. 13 Waxahachie. Four of the eight games will be televised by one of the ESPN networks, including the Dec. 10 Waxahachie vs. iSchool of Lewisville game.

The top national recruit on display will be five-star iSchool of Lewisville shooting guard Keyonte George, rated the No. 1 player in Texas and the fourth-best player in the country. His new iSchool teammate, former Kimball star Arterio Morris, was The Dallas Morning News’ All-Area Player of the Year last season and is ranked by 247Sports as the 31st-best player in the nation.

Keyonte George from iSchool of Lewisville is a five-star shooting guard who is the top recruit in Texas in the Class of 2022.

In addition to playing Waxahachie, iSchool of Lewisville will play Prolific Prep in a televised game Dec. 11. Prolific Prep is led by a pair of top-25 national recruits, five-star center Adem Bona and five-star small forward MJ Rice.

Also on Dec. 11, Lancaster will play Simeon Career Academy (Ill.), the alma mater of three-time NBA All-Star Derrick Rose. The same day, Waxahachie will face an IMG team that features two of the top 20 players in the nation, five-star power forward Jarace Walker and five-star point guard Jaden Bradley.

The other two local teams playing will be Plano John Paul II and Greenhill. Greenhill has two players committed to Vanderbilt — 6-9 center Lee Dort and 6-2 point guard Noah Shelby.

Here is the complete schedule. Times for the games will be announced at a later date.

Dec. 10

Plano John Paul II vs. San Antonio Wagner

Bishop Walsh (Md.) vs. IMG Academy (Fla.) (ESPN game)

Waxahachie vs. iSchool of Lewisville (ESPN game)

Dec. 11

Lancaster vs. Simeon Career Academy (Ill.)

Greenhill vs. Legacy charter school from Houston

La Lumiere (Ind.) vs. Sunrise Christian (Kan.) (ESPN game)

iSchool of Lewisville vs. Prolific Prep (Calif.) (ESPN game)

Waxahachie v. IMG Academy (Fla.)