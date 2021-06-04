Maypearl’s Kudrna hangs up whistle

Award-winning Maypearl head girls’ basketball coach Greg Kudrna is retiring from coaching after five years of service in his second stint at the school — and a much longer résumé in both education and private business.

The Maypearl Independent School District board of trustees honored Kudrna at a recent meeting and is currently searching for a new coach.

Known as “Coach K” — just like another famous coach who will be retiring soon, Duke University men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski — Kudrna taught middle school and high school physical education at Maypearl as well as coaching girls’ basketball and assisting in track and field.

Kudrna also previously coached at Maypearl in 2006-2007. Last year, Kudrna was a finalist for Ellis County girls’ basketball Coach of the Year by the Waxahachie Daily Light. This past winter, he was voted District 9-3A Coach of the Year by his peers in the district after coaching the Lady Panthers to the 9-3A championship.

Kudrna has coached at numerous levels, including AAU, BCI, high school and college, and has been active with the Texas Girls Coaches Association as a member of the all-state committee.

He spent 24 years total in private business in addition to 19 years in college and high school education. He taught and coached at Texas High, Arlington Grace Prep, Cleburne and Mansfield Summit in the high school ranks.

Kudrna was on the staff of Mansfield Summit’s 2011-2012 girls’ basketball state championship team in what was then Class 4A, and also helped coach Grace Prep’s boys to a TAPPS Class 3A state title.

At the collegiate level, he assisted Texas Wesleyan University women’s head basketball coach Robin Potera and accompanied her to Montana State University in 2002. Kudrna served as NCAA Division I MSU’s interim head coach for one season in 2004-2005 following Potera’s resignation, before returning to the Lone Star State.

Kudrna is a 1978 graduate of Texas A&M University, where he played on the scout team for the legendary Aggie head men’s basketball coach Shelby Metcalf. He has been married to his wife Gina for 42 years, with two grown children, Tanner and Haley, and five grandchildren.