WHS pulls in postseason honors

The end of the school year often means a lot of postseason honors are issued, and Waxahachie High School has received a few this spring.

Runnin’ Indians graduating senior CJ Noland has been selected to the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ All-Star Basketball Large School game, which was scheduled for Friday evening at the Paul Taylor Fieldhouse in San Antonio.

Noland, a 6-foot-3 University of Oklahoma signee, averaged about 19 points per game this season in leading the Runnin’ Indians to a District 11-6A championship, a 20-3 final record, a 16-game winning streak, the TABC’s No. 1 ranking for much of the season, and a berth in the Class 6A Region II finals, losing to eventual 6A state champion Duncanville, 70-65.

Noland was named a McDonald’s All-American candidate and a member of the TABC Class 6A all-state and all-region teams, among his many awards.

Noland was named 11-6A district MVP at the end of the season and is a finalist for the Ellis County High School Sports Awards player of the year in boys’ basketball for the second year in a row.

Noland’s head coach, Greg Gober, has also been awarded the TABC’s Don Coleman Outstanding Coach of the Year award in Class 6A. Assistant coach Colton Gober has also been named the TABC’s Assistant Coach of the Year.

In five seasons back at his alma mater, Greg Gober has maintained the Indians’ winning tradition, lifting the program to statewide prominence in both Class 5A and Class 6A with a defense-first philosophy.

Garfias named All-Star

Waxahachie senior girls’ soccer standout Angel Garfias was chosen to participate in this year’s Texas Association of Soccer Coaches’ All-Star game for seniors in San Antonio on Saturday.

Garfias ended her WHS career high up on the school’s top five all-time lists for both career goals and assists. She was the Ellis County High School Sports Awards girls’ soccer player of the year for the pandemic-shortened 2020 season,in which she finished with 24 goals and 24 assists. Garfias is a contender for the same award in 2021.

Garfias was also named the 2021 District 11-6A girls’ soccer Utility Player of the Year.