Daily Light announces Ellis HSSA hoops teams

The Waxahachie Daily Light is proud to announce its third annual Ellis County High School Sports Awards basketball teams in continuing its 2020-21 celebration of high school sports all-stars.

The boys’ basketball student-athletes are featured in an all-color graphic on Page A10 of this weekend’s paper. The girls’ team was published last week. All previously announced teams are available for viewing at https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/elliscounty/.

The Daily Light staff began what is now called the Ellis County High School Sports Awards program in 2019. These include awards for individual players and coaches of the year.

Finalists for superlative awards for basketball are being announced today; the winners will be announced during the 2021 Ellis County High School Sports Awards presentation show. This star-studded, on-demand broadcast, featuring the biggest names in professional sports and the top student athletes from Ellis County, will premiere Monday, June 28 at 6 p.m. and will honor the top athletes from all high schools located within the county.

This year’s Ellis County High School Sports Awards teams will have a slightly different format. This year, instead of first and second teams, all honorees will be presented equally as members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards team and honorable mentions will be listed separately. Also, instead of coach of the year awards for each sport, we will be compiling a list of finalists for overall Coach of the Year awards in the spring that will encompass all sports.

Members of the Ellis County High School Sports Awards 2020-2021 girls’ and boys’ Basketball Teams are, listed alphabetically:

Girls

Player of the Year finalists

• Breanna Davis, Jr., Red Oak

• Kierra Middleton, Sr., Midlothian

• Mya Williams, Sr., Waxahachie

Team members

• Jerzie Bryant, Soph., Mid. Heritage

• Chloe Cisneros, Soph., Palmer

• Breanna Davis, Jr., Red Oak

• Lili Garcia, Jr., Ferris

• Tessa Henry, Sr., Ovilla Christian

• Kora Huff, Soph., Mid. Heritage

• Aniyah Johnson, Sr., Red Oak

• Kierra Middleton, Sr., Midlothian

• Audrey Nunes, Sr., Ovilla Christian

• Elizabeth Schmidt, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Taysie Trejo, Soph., Maypearl

• Mya Williams, Sr., Waxahachie

Honorable mentions

• Amiya Bowie, Jr., Red Oak

• Lydia Brooks, Sr., Milford

• Bailey Davis, Soph., Midlothian

• Hadlee Gibson, Sr., Maypearl

• Destiny Harris, Sr., Life Waxahachie

• Elise Jones, Soph., Midlothian

• Markeya Mack, Sr., Red Oak

• DeDe Medlock, Sr., Red Oak

• Raylee Parker, Jr., Ovilla Christian

• Maddie Remek, Jr., Ovilla Christian

• Keri Scott, Jr., Italy

• Sheridan Silvers, Soph., Midlothian

• Elise Stafford, Jr., Mid. Heritage

• London Upchurch, Fr., Ovilla Christian

• Taz Valencia, Sr., Waxahachie

• Kadia Ward, Soph., Midlothian

• Ziria Wright, Sr., Ferris

• Rylee Yarborough, Soph., Ferris

Boys

Player of the Year finalists

• Corbin Green, Sr., Midlothian

• CJ Noland, Sr., Waxahachie

• Montez Young, Sr., Waxahachie

Team members

• Caleb Bjerke, Soph., Ovilla Christian

• Corbin Green, Sr., Midlothian

• Jaydon Hogg, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Kort Holley, Sr., Italy

• Nathan Hunter, Sr., Mid. Heritage

• Jalen Lake, Sr., Waxahachie

• Caden Mills, Jr., Maypearl

• CJ Noland, Sr., Waxahachie

• Demarcus Rankin, Sr., Ferris

• Julius Williams, Jr., Italy

• Kelton Williams, Soph., Midlothian

• Montez Young, Sr., Waxahachie

Honorable mentions

• Prince Banks, Jr., Waxahachie

• Makaden Bodie, Soph., Palmer

• Carrington Casteel, Jr., Mid. Heritage

• Evan Cunningham, Jr., Italy

• Carter Fagan, Sr., Ferris

• Micah Fitch, Jr., Ovilla Christian

• Grant Gilmore, Soph., Ennis

• Drake Heads, Jr,, Life Waxahachie

• Greg Johnson, Jr., Mid. Heritage

• Trenn Marlin, Sr., Life Waxahachie

• Reginald Osborne, Soph., Red Oak

• DJ Pigford, Sr., Waxahachie

• Kaleb Pointer, Sr., Ferris

• V’Zarion Roberson, Jr., Waxahachie

• Heath Roesler, Jr., Maypearl

• Jayden Saxon, Jr., Italy

• Jalyn Wallace, Soph., Italy

• Haydon Wilson, Soph., Mid. Heritage