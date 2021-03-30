Runnin’ Indians rack up 11-6A awards

The Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians are well-represented on the 2020-2021 all-District 11-6A boys’ basketball team, with senior CJ Noland being named Most Valuable Player and a host of other honors bestowed up and down the roster from the coaches in the district.

The district announced the honors on Monday morning.

Noland, a 6-foot-3 University of Oklahoma signee, averaged about 19 points per game this season in leading the Runnin’ Indians to a District 11-6A championship, a 16-game winning streak, the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches’ No. 1 ranking for much of the season, and a berth in the Class 6A Region II finals, losing to eventual 6A state champion Duncanville, 70-65.

The Indians (20-3) finished the year with their deepest advance as a Class 6A school and their first regional final appearance since 2018.

Noland was named a McDonald’s All-American candidate and a member of the TABC Class 6A all-state and all-region teams, among his many awards.

Named first-team all-district were Montez Young Jr., Jalen Lake, Prince Banks and V’Zarion Roberson.

Lake, a 6-foot-4 Colorado State University signee, battled injuries through much of the year but still averaged 11 points per game, and he too was named a candidate for the McDonald’s All-American team. The 6-foot-5 Young, a senior, joined the Runnin’ Indians this season and immediately made an impact with his athleticism. Young was also named to the TABC all-region team

Noland, Young and Lake all played in the fifth-annual DFW High School All-Star Showcase on March 21 at South Oak Cliff High School. Young was named Most Valuable Player of the game.

Both Banks and Roberson are juniors and will be relied upon as team leaders in the 2021-2022 season.

WHS senior DJ Pigford was named second-team all-district, and teammates Jh’Marques Head, Jordan Davis and Preston Hodge earned honorable mention.

The Offensive Player of the Year award went to Damon Nicholas of Duncanville, and Defensive Player of the Year went to Duncanville’s CJ Ford. Cedar Hill’s Keith Richard is the Newcomer of the Year.