WHS’ Williams voted first-team all-11-6A

Daily Light report

Waxahachie senior Mya Williams has been named to the all-District 11-6A girls’ basketball first team by a vote of coaches in the district, WHS announced on Monday.

Williams, a 5-foot-7 shooting guard, was the Lady Indians’ leading scorer this season, averaging about 19 points per game. Williams scored more than 1,800 points during her high school career.

In February, Williams was announced as a candidate for the McDonald’s All-American team, along with WHS boys’ basketball players CJ Noland and Jalen Lake.

Williams was also voted to the all-District 7-6A first team following the 2019-2020 season as a junior.

Additionally, three Lady Indians — senior Taznejia Valencia, and sophomores Scout Burns and Kyla McBride — were named to the 11-6A honorable-mention team.

Williams and Burns were also named to the 11-6A all-academic team along with Arryan Allen, Margarita Alvarado, Bre’Yunna Blakely, Kamrie Johnson and Cha’Darian .Miles.

The Lady Indians were 4-6 in district play and mathematically still in contention for a playoff berth when an outbreak of COVID-19 in late January cut short their season with four games left.