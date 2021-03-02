Local teams fall in boys’ brackets

Daily Light report

ARLINGTON — The Midlothian Panthers kept it a close game for three quarters of play, but Class 5A No. 11-ranked Highland Park made key free throws down the stretch to end the Panthers’ season, 57-48, in the Class 5A Region II boys’ basketball quarterfinals on Saturday at the Arlington Sports Complex.

Highland Park (22-4) outscored the Panthers 19-14 in the final eight minutes to advance to Tuesday’s region semifinals.

“Season ending losses always hurt, but this year hits different,” head coach Steve Middleton posted on social media. “We lost to a good HP team in the quarterfinals, but the only thing I’m sad about is that I can’t coach this amazing group anymore. This team gave me all they had, can’t ask for anything more.”

Sophomore Kelton Williams led MHS with 21 points, and senior Corbin Green closed out his prep basketball career with 16 points. Other scorers were Gavin Crow with six, Luke Reynolds with three and Ovie Agbigbe with two. Crow and Reynolds will be graduating seniors as well.

The Panthers finished the year with a 22-6 record, but not before winning the District 14-5A championship.

The Panthers led 12-11 at the end of one quarter of play, but the Scots drew in front by a nose at halftime, 22-21. In the third quarter, Highland Park widened its edge slightly, taking a 38-34 lead into the fourth.

Class 2A Region II

Lipan 61, Italy 39

ALEDO — Class 2A No. 8-ranked Lipan unleashed a blitz of 3-point baskets in the second half and ended the season for the Italy Gladiators, 61-39, on Friday night in the 2A Region II quarterfinals at Aledo High School.

The Gladiators end the season at 20-4 overall after winning the District 12-2A championship with a 12-0 mark.

The Gladiators stayed within sight of the Indians through the first half, keeping it a 27-21 game. But Lipan (22-4) heated up from 3-point land in the third period and quickly built a double-digit lead. The Indians took a 44-34 lead into the fourth quarter and turned it into a rout in the final eight minutes.

Lipan moved on to the Region II semis to face Wolfe City (16-10), with the winner to face either Cisco or No. 6 Bogata Rivercrest in the final.

TAPPS Class 2A

Texoma Christian 59, OCS 54

OVILLA — The season ended for the Ovilla Christian School Eagles on Friday night in a 59-54 home loss to Sherman Texoma Christian in the bi-district round of the TAPPS Class 2A boys’ playoffs.

The Eagles ended a successful 20-win season.

Kason Williams scored 22 points to lead TCS (11-5), which advanced to play at district rival Covenant Classical in the area round.

TAPPS 1A boys

Greenville Christian 84, Waxahachie Prep 39

The Greenville Christian boys basketball team eliminated Waxahachie Preparatory School, 84-39, on Friday evening in the opening round of the TAPPS Class 1A basketball playoffs.

The Warriors won the TAPPS District 3-1A championship this season.