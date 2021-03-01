Season ends for ROHS, HHS girls

Daily Light report

FLOWER MOUND — The Class 5A No. 19-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks battled No. 12 Wylie East through regulation before falling in overtime, 65-60, in the Class 5A Region II girls’ basketball semifinals on Friday night at Flower Mound High School.

The Lady Hawks (24-6) led by six at the half and held the upper hand for most of regulation, but the Lady Raiders closed to within two points to end the third quarter. The Lady Hawks opened up a 9-point lead with just over six minutes to go in the fourth quarter on an Aniyah Johnson basket, but Wylie East and sent the game into overtime tied at 53-all on a basket by Lamar signee A’Kasha Davis with five seconds to go.

Junior star Breanna Davis’ bucket with under a minute to go in the extra period brought Red Oak back to within 60-59, but Wylie East put the game away at the foul line as the Lady Hawks couldn’t get over the hump. East outscored the Lady Hawks 12-7 in overtime.

Davis finished with 25 points and Johnson, a 6-foot-2 power forward who will play for North Texas, added 19 in her final high school game. Sophomore Michaela Ballard finished with eight, all in the fourth quarter and overtime; and Amiya Bowie and Markeya Mack each added four points for Red Oak, which ended its season in the region semifinals for the second straight year.

Helped by seven Johnson made free throws, Red Oak took a 14-10 lead at the end of one. With two Johnson buckets and a Davis 3-pointer, the Lady Hawks led by as much as 23-10 before the Lady Raiders made a run to cut it to a 31-25 game at intermission.

Wylie East (28-3) advanced to play defending 5A state champion Frisco Liberty in Tuesday night’s Region II final at McKinney High School with a berth in the state semifinals on the line.

Class 4A Region II

Gilmer 35, Heritage 33

WILLS POINT — On Saturday the Midlothian Heritage Jaguars, ranked No. 24 in the state were defeated by the No. 11 Gilmer Lady Buckeyes, 35-33, in a Class 4A Region II semifinal game.

The Jags had the final shot for the win, but Jerzie Bryant’s last-second 3-point attempt kissed off the backboard and around the rim but fell to the floor.

Bryant led Heritage with 14 points, Elizabeth Schmidt with eight, and Elise Stafford dropped in five of her own. The Jaguars finished their season with an overall record of 22-7 with a district record of 12-0.

HHS took a 12-9 lead into the second period and built what looked to be a comfortable lead of 22-15 going into the break at halftime. But Gilmer started using its height to its advantage and started the third quarter with a 10-0 run to take their first lead since early in the initial quarter. The Jags managed to stay close at 29-25 as the quarter ended.

For the game Gilmer was led by Madyson Tate with 16 points (with 10 of those coming in the second half) and LeLe Morton adding six points.