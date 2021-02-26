Lady Hawks move into region semis

Daily Light report

DALLAS — The Class 5A No. 19-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks got payback for their male counterparts in a way as they defeated Highland Park, 54-48, on Wednesday night at South Oak Cliff High School in the Class 5A Region II quarterfinals.

Breanna Davis had 26 points, five rebounds and seven assists, and Aniyah Johnson added 20 points, 13 rebounds, four blocks and four steals for the Lady Hawks (24-5), who were scheduled to face No. 12-ranked Wylie East (26-3) in the Region II semifinals on Friday night at Flower Mound High School. Wylie East beat Frisco Lone Star on Wednesday night, 50-42.

Because of COVID-19 precautions, there won’t be centralized regional tournaments this year.

Other scorers for Red Oak were Courtney Bluitt with three, Markeya Mack and Makinzie Taplin with two each and Amyia Bowie with one.

The first half was close as Highland Park led 15-14 at the end of the first quarter and Red Oak fought back for a 27-26 halftime edge. But ROHS heated up in the third quarter as it opened up some daylight, and the Lady Hawks took a 42-35 lead into the fourth quarter.

Highland Park’s boys eliminated Red Oak from the playoffs earlier in the week.

Class 4A Region II

Heritage 50, Melissa 46

RICHARDSON — The Class 4A No. 12-ranked Heritage High School girls’ basketball team got 13 points from Elise Stafford and nine points from Jerzie Bryant as the Jaguars held off Melissa on Thursday night at J.J. Pearce High School in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals.

The Jaguars (23-5) advance to face No. 25 Gilmer at 5;30 p.m. on Saturday at Wills Point in the Region II semifinals. Gilmer (24-2) held off Lindale on Wednesday night, 37-34.

Heritage led 45-35 after three quarters, but had to survive a fourth-quarter rally by the Lady Cardinals. The Jags inched out to a 16-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, then widened the margin in the second period to take a 32-24 halftime lead.

Non-district

OCS 65, Christ Academy 51

OVILLA — Tessa Henry poured in 27 points and Audi Nunes added 22 as Ovilla Christian’s girls claimed a 65-52 victory over Wichita Falls Christ Academy on Tuesday night in a warm-up game for TAPPS Class 2A playoff action.

London Upchurch added nine points, including a 3-pointer, for the Lady Eagles. Other scorers were Walton with three and Kristen Prendergast and Madelyn Remek with two each.

OCS built its game-winning lead in the first half as the Lady Eagles led 21-14 after one and 37-23 at intermission.

Kelsey Wilson led Christ Academy with 25 points.