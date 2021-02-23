Worth the wait: Milford girls open playoffs with win

Daily Light report

ITALY — The long wait to begin the postseason was worth it for the Milford Lady Bulldogs on Saturday as they used a 20-4 fourth-quarter surge to take a 49-40 bi-district victory over Jonesboro at Gladiator Coliseum.

The Lady Bulldogs (12-4) were scheduled to take on Chireno on Tuesday night in Grapeland in the area round.

A trio of freshmen led the way for Milford. Lynia Brooks scored 18 points and added five steals, while Taniah Gates added 12 points and Kalei Rigsby finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three steals. Senior Tynessia Rogers had a team-high nine rebounds to go with four points.

The Lady Bulldogs were in a seesaw battle throughout the game. They trailed 14-10 at the end of one, then caught a spark and took a 3-point halftime lead before Jonesboro went in front in the third quarter and took a 36-29 edge into the final eight minutes.

Class 5A Region II

Red Oak 87, Mt. Pleasant 49

COMMERCE — The Class 5A No. 19-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks blasted Mount Pleasant, 87-49, on Monday night at Commerce High School in the area round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

The Lady Hawks (23-5) advance to face No. 25 Highland Park, a 51-29 winner over Lufkin on Monday night, in the Region II quarterfinals later this week.

Class 4A Region II

Heritage 61, Ranchview 54

ARLINGTON — Jerzie Bryant scored 16 points to lead a trio of double-digit scorers as the 4A No. 12-ranked Midlothian Heritage Jaguars advanced with a 61-54 win over Carrollton Ranchview on Monday night at the Arlington ISD Arts and Athletics Complex.

The Jags advance to the 4A Region II quarterfinals this weekend to face Melissa (21-7), an impressive 67-47 winner over 4A No. 21 Dallas Lincoln in their area game last Friday.

Kora Huff added 11 points and Elizabeth Schmidt 10 for the Jags. Elise Stafford added nine, Ivy Preusser seven, Cayla Williams four, Asia Purnell three and Maddie Berumen two.

HHS (22-5) took a 16-point halftime lead, then held on at the end as the Lady Wolves mounted a comeback in the second half. The Jags led 21-11 at the end of one and 37-21 at halftime.

Alivia Session poured in 28 points to lead the Lady Wolves.

Class 3A Region II

Rains 50, Maypearl 39

MESQUITE — Emory Rains took an early lead that 3A No. 22-ranked Maypearl couldn’t overcome as the Lady Panthers’ season ended in a 50-39 loss on Monday night in an area-round game at Poteet High School.

The Lady Panthers finish the season at 17-6 overall after winning the District 9-3A championship.

Rains led 16-9 at the end of the first quarter and 33-19 at the half. The Lady Panthers got as close as 13-10 early in the second quarter before the Lady Wildcats pulled away. The closest Maypearl got was eight points to start the fourth quarter.

Rains (19-6) moves on to the Region II quarterfinals and will take on 3A No. 4 Ponder later this week.