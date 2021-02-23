ROHS gets in with overtime win

Daily Light report

ITALY — The Red Oak Hawks had to play two games in one day on Saturday, and then had to play an extra four minutes after their second game was tied at the end of regulation.

But the Hawks outscored the Ennis Lions 5-4 in the extra period, and Omari Lambert’s 3-point basket was the difference as Red Oak held on for a 51-50 win in a District 14-5A play-in game at Gladiator Coliseum, grabbing the fourth and final playoff berth out of the district.

The Hawks (10-14) were scheduled to meet Highland Park in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs.

Jace Wyatt and Reginald Osborne scored 13 points each to lead the Hawks, combining for five 3-pointers. Other scorers were Tarrance Warren and Lambert with six each, Aaron Jackson and Edwards with four each, Devin Boone with three and Cristopher Donaldson with two.

Red Oak held the upper hand for most of the game before the Lions tied it at the end of regulation. The Hawks led 8-6 after one period of play and took a 5-point edge into intermission before Ennis used seven Grant Gilmore points to close to within a point at the end of three.

Gilmore led Ennis with 13 points, and Laylon Spencer added 11. Other scorers included Dacoby Sterling with eight, Jarveon Williams with six, Devion Beasley with four and Dee Johnson with three.

Earlier in the day, the Hawks dropped a 61-50 home decision to Joshua, giving the Owls their first boys’ basketball playoff berth in 39 years and necessitating the play-in.

Among other Ellis County teams, the Class 6A No. 1-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians (16-2) were scheduled on Tuesday to travel to Lorena to take on Belton in the 6A Region II bi-district round. The winner of this game will face Rockwall (17-9), a 55-40 winner over Wylie on Saturday.

Also, the Midlothian Panthers (20-5) were set to take on Forney on Tuesday night at Lancaster High School in the 5A Region II bracket.

11-4A tiebreaker

Ferris 52, Life 43

Demarcus Rankin scored 16 points on Saturday, leading the Ferris Yellowjackets to a 52-43 win at Life Waxahachie on Saturday in a tiebreaker to decide third and fourth place in District 11-4A.

Tommy Dixson added 15 points and Alan Garcia a dozen points for the Jackets. Other scorers for Ferris were Carter Fagan with three, and Kaleb Pointer and Dakota Delacerda with two each.

The Jackets jumped out to a 9-2 first-quarter lead, but the Mustangs heated up and closed to within 15-12 at the half.

Justin Bohannon led the Mustangs with 10 points, followed by Kameron Hall and Drake Heads with nine each, Jeremiah Brantley with six, Desmond Slaughter with four and Trenn Marlin with two.

Ferris (16-10) advanced to face No. 13 Dallas Lincoln on Tuesday, and Life (17-8) ended its year with a 66-36 loss to 4A No. 4-ranked Dallas Carter on Monday in the 4A Region II bi-district round.

Class 4A Region II

Pinkston 71, HHS 56

DALLAS — A successful season ended in disappointing fashion for Heritage High School’s boys’ basketball team as the Jaguars fell to Dallas Pinkston, 71-56, on Saturday in the bi-district round of the Class 4A Region II playoffs at Carter High School.

The Jags finish with a record of 20-5, but not before claiming a share of the District 11-4A championship.

Five seniors played their final games for the Jags: Jaydon Hogg, Jake Bolgiano, Nathan Hunter, Devin Hollie and Austin Moura.

HHS fell into an early deficit, trailing 21-13 after the first eight minutes, and couldn’t make up any ground against a very talented Vikings squad. Pinkston used a 19-8 third period to take a 19-point lead into the fourth.

All but eight points for Pinkston were scored by underclassmen. Sophomore Relvin Kelly led the Vikings with 24 points, and freshman Dink Pate and junior Jacari Westbrook added 15 each.

Pinkston advanced to play Carrollton Ranchview on Tuesday night in the area round.

Class 2A Region II

Italy 74, De Leon 46

KEENE — The Italy Gladiators had little trouble in their bi-district game on Saturday as they dispatched De Leon, 74-46, on Saturday afternoon at Keene High School.

The Gladiators advanced to face Archer City in the 2A Region II area round. That game was scheduled for Tuesday night at Boyd. The winner of this game will face either 2A No. 8 Lipan or Albany in the region quarterfinals later this week.