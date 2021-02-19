WHS trio on McD’s nominee list

Even though the McDonald’s All-American Games have been canceled for the second year in a row, a trio of Waxahachie High School senior players has been nominated for one of high school basketball’s highest national honors.

Mya Williams, CJ Noland and Jalen Lake have all been named as candidates for the McDonald’s All-American Games. Altogether, more than 700 top girls and boys high school players from across the country have been nominated, including 36 from the North Texas area.

Williams, a 5-foot-7 shooting guard, was the Lady Indians’ leading scorer this season, averaging about 19 points per game. Williams scored more than 1,800 points during her high school career.

Noland, a stocky 6-foot-3 guard who signed in November to play basketball for the University of Oklahoma, is averaging about 19 points per game for the Class 6A No. 1-ranked Runnin’ Indians. Noland himself has scored more than 1,500 career points as an Indian and his run isn’t over yet as the team opens the playoffs this coming week. Lake, a 6-5 guard and a Colorado State University signee, is averaging about 12 points per outing.

The final team rosters of 24 boys and 24 girls will be announced later this month. However, the McDonald’s All-American Games will have a different format this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead of in-person games, each class member will be honored via a virtual celebration.

This year’s talent is spread coast-to-coast, with nominees representing 44 states and the District of Columbia. High school players from Texas received the most nominations (87), followed by Florida (58) and California (57).

Alumni of the nation’s premier high school basketball showcase include Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Maya Moore, Candace Parker, A’ja Wilson and many more.

Two girls from the Dallas area were selected as McDonald’s All-Americans last year — Baylor signee Hannah Gusters of Irving MacArthur and North Carolina signee Deja Kelly of Duncanville.