UIL hoops playoff games resume

After being put on hold because of this week’s historic winter storm, basketball playoff games are set to resume on Saturday with boys’ bi-district and girls’ area-round games.

The Class 6A No. 1-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians at long last know who their opponent will be. The Indians (16-2) will take on Belton in a game tentatively scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday at Lorena High School in the bi-district round of the 6A Region II playoffs.

When play was halted last weekend by the first round of winter weather, it remained to be decided between Belton and Bryan which would be the No. 3 seed and which would be No. 4. In the end Belton drew the No. 4 seed, while Bryan is No. 3 and will face 6A No. 2-ranked Duncanville. If WHS advances past Belton, it would play either Rockwall or Wylie in the area round.

The University Interscholastic League announced this week that it is putting on hold certification deadlines for both boys and girls basketball. The UIL said it plans for all games to be played, and no games will be forfeited or decided by a coin flip.

The Indians, for better or worse, have grown accustomed to long stretches without games. Four games in a row were ultimately canceled in late January and early February while the team was quarantined because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Other Ellis County teams ready to start the postseason include the District 14-5A champion Midlothian Panthers (20-5), who will tentatively take on Forney on Tuesday at Lancaster High School at 6:30 p.m. in the bi-district round of the Class 5A Region II playoffs according to an announcement from Forney officials. This game had been originally scheduled for Saturday.

In Class 4A, Midlothian Heritage, Ferris and Life Waxahachie are all in the playoffs. Heritage (20-4), the No. 1 seed out of 11-4A, will take on Dallas Pinkston on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. at DeSoto High School in their bi-district pairing. The winner advances to face either Carrollton Ranchview or Melissa.

The District 12-2A champion Italy Gladiators are in the 2A Region II playoffs and will face DeLeon in Keene on Saturday at 1 p.m. The winner of this game will advance to play either Archer City or Anson in the area round.

In addition to bi-district contests, two district tiebreaker games are on the docket.

Ether Ennis or Red Oak will be the No. 4 seed out of District 14-5A. The Lions and Hawks will meet in Red Oak on Saturday at 4 p.m. in a play-in game to determine which will continue their season.

Ferris will travel to Life on Saturday at 2 p.m. for a District 11-4A tiebreaker game to decide the No. 3 and No. 4 seed. The winner will face Dallas Lincoln, and the loser will draw Dallas Carter.

Girls' details set

Four Ellis County teams remain in the UIL girls’ basketball postseason, and all four will soon hit the hardwood again, two on Saturday and two on Monday.

The Class 5A No. 19-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks (22-5) will finally face Mount Pleasant in the area round on Monday at 6 p.m. at Greenville High School.

The Lady Hawks, led by Breanna Davis’ 22 points, opened their Class 5A Region II playoff run last Friday night with a 57-41 victory over Crandall at Corsicana High School.

Meanwhile, the 4A No. 12 Midlothian Heritage Jaguars (21-5) will play Carrollton Ranchview in the area round of the 4A Region II bracket. The game will take place on Saturday at noon at Lancaster High School. The winner will face either Dallas Lincoln or Melissa in the region quarterfinals.

The Jags started their playoff run last Friday night with an overwhelming victory against first-round foe Dallas Roosevelt, 76-20.

In Class 3A Region II, the No. 22 Maypearl Lady Panthers (17-5) will wait until Monday to take on Emory Rains (18-6) at 6 p.m. at Mesquite Poteet in the area round. The game had been originally scheduled for Tuesday night, but the winter storm put the kibosh on that.

The Maypearl-Rains winner will face either No. 4 Ponder or Pottsboro in the Region II quarterfinals.

One local team hasn’t even been able to get its bi-district game in yet, but will finally do so this weekend. After three total postponements because of the weather, the Milford Lady Bulldogs will play their Class 1A Region IV first-round contest against Jonesboro on Saturday at 1 p.m. The game will be held at Italy High School’s Gladiator Coliseum.

The winner will face 1A No. 6-ranked Chireno (16-4) in the area round.