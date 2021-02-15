No. 1 WHS routs DeSoto; playoffs next

Daily Light report

DESOTO — It was as if the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians had never missed a game as the No. 1-ranked team in Class 6A tuned up for the playoffs with an easy 80-51 win over the DeSoto Eagles on Friday afternoon in their regular-season finale.

Well-rested after more than two weeks off because of a COVID-19 outbreak in the school’s basketball program, the Indians (16-2, 9-0) finished off a perfect District 11-6A run and earned their first district title at the 6A level.

Oklahoma-bound CJ Noland led the Runnin’ Indians with 15 points, followed by Montez Young with 14 and Colorado State signee Jalen Lake with 12. Other scorers were V’Zarion Roberson with nine, Prince Banks with seven, DJ Pigford with six, DarKaun King with four, and D’Marion Callier and Matthew Green with two each.

It was the Runnin’ Indians’ first game since Jan. 26, but they showed little rust as they lived up to their nickname in the first half.

They opened red-hot and took a 27-14 lead at the end of the first quarter, then shut out the Eagles for more than five minutes in the second period and grabbed a 48-18 advantage at the intermission. The lead grew to 71-32 at the end of three before the WHS bench emptied.

Weather permitting, the Indians will face either Belton or Bryan on Friday at 7 p.m. at Lorena High School in the bi-district round of the 6A Region II playoffs. Those two teams still had pending District 12-6A games that were postponed Saturday. The fourth-place finisher will face the Indians and the third-place team will draw 6A No. 2 Duncanville.

The University Interscholastic League announced on Saturday that certification deadlines would be extended to account for the winter storm, but didn’t provide any additional details.

The Tribe will not have to make up five postponed district games, after District 11-6A on Friday morning announced it had canceled all remaining makeups. The district executive committee had earlier instituted a contingency plan where if teams were unable to make up a game, the result of their one meeting would count for the second game.