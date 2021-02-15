Girls basketball playoff roundup: No. 19 ROHS wins opener

Daily Light eport

CORSICANA — It took a quarter for the Class 5A No. 19-ranked Red Oak Lady Hawks to get going, but the Lady Hawks found their groove and opened their Class 5A Region II playoff run on Friday night with a 57-41 victory over Crandall at Corsicana High School.

Breanna Davis led the way with 22 points for Red Oak (22-5), followed by Amyia Bowie and Maya Bowie each with 16. Other scorers were Aniyah Johnson with eight, Markeya Mack with seven, and DD Medlock and Makinzie Taplin with two each.

The Lady Hawks trailed at the end of one quarter, 19-15, but outscored Crandall 16-6 in the second frame to take the lead and then used a 19-10 third quarter to open up a comfortable 15-point cushion.

The Lady Hawks advanced to face Mount Pleasant in the area round. Mount Pleasant defeated Jacksonville, 50-44, in their bi-district game on Thursday. Because of the winter storm that struck Texas this week, many pairing details remain to be determined.

Royse City 42, MHS 38, 2OT

RICHARDSON — The Class 5A No. 18-ranked Midlothian High School girls’ basketball team once again ended the regulation 32 minutes against Royse City with the game tied. But this time, it was the Lady Bulldogs who prevailed as they stunned the Lady Panthers, 42-38, in double overtime on Friday night in the Class 5A Region II bi-district round at J.J. Pearce High School.

The Lady Panthers finish with a 19-5 final record, but not before winning a share of their first district championship in 28 years.

Most of the game was a closely-played chess match with MHS taking a 6-1 lead after one and a 21-18 edge at the half. In the third quarter, Royse City outscored the Lady Panthers 9-3 to go ahead, but MHS bounced back to send the game into overtime knotted at 33-all.

The Lady Bulldogs (14-9) advanced to face Sulphur Springs in the area round in a game that is on hold because of the inclement weather.

The two teams’ first meeting on Dec. 8 in Midlothian also went to overtime before the Lady Panthers prevailed, 56-54.

Class 4A Region II

Heritage 76, Roosevelt 20

LANCASTER — The 4A No. 12 Midlothian Heritage Jaguars opened the race for a place in the Class 4A girls state tournament on Friday night with an overwhelming victory against first-round foe Dallas Roosevelt, 76-20.

Heritage had Jerzie Bryant leading the Jags for the night with 16 points, with Elise Stafford adding 10 points and Elizabeth Schmidt with nine points of her own. Additional points for the game came from Asia Purnell with eight, Ivy Preusser with seven, Kora Huff with six, Juliana Burrows and Maddie Berumen with five each, and Grace Sweeney and Hannah Moon with four apiece.

Heritage (21-5) advanced to play Carrollton Ranchview in the area round. Ranchview edged out Van Alstyne, 56-54, on Friday night at Frisco Lebanon Trail.

The Jags opened the game with a 14-0 run until Roosevelt dropped in 2 points for their only points in the opening quarter. Heritage held a 21-2 lead as the second 8 minutes began. The next period held much of the same as the girls from Heritage poured in another 16 points and increased their lead and taking a 37-6 lead into the locker room for halftime.

Lincoln 71, Life 27

The Life Waxahachie Lady Mustangs got a chance to host a bi-district playoff game on Friday night, but the home-court advantage didn’t help much as No. 21-ranked Dallas Lincoln rolled to a 71-27 win in the 4A Region II bracket.

Heaven Hayden and Makia Brumbly each scored 18 to lead the Lady Tigers (13-6), who advanced to play Melissa in the area round. The Lincoln-Melissa winner will face the Heritage-Ranchview winner in the Region II quarterfinals.

The Lady Mustangs ended the season at 7-12 overall.

Class 3A Region II

Maypearl 50, Paradise 16

ALEDO — The Class 3A No. 22 Maypearl Lady Panthers’ defense held Paradise to single digits in each quarter as they muscled their way to a 50-16 victory on Friday night in bi-district action at Aledo High School.

Sophomore Taysie Trejo led Maypearl (17-5) with 14 points, followed by Lex Berryman and Morgan McAlister with eight each, Maliah Sommers with seven, Hadlee Gibson with six, Makenzie Pudgurney with three, and Kylie Short and McKinley Terry with two each. Berryman added a team-high seven rebounds, two blocks and five steals.

Maypearl jumped out to a 17-5 lead after the first eight minutes and ever looked back.

The District 9-3A champion Lady Panthers were scheduled to face Emory Rains (18-6) on Tuesday night at Mesquite Poteet in the area round. Rains dispatched Bells in their bi-district clash, 59-47. The winner will face either No. 4 Ponder or Pottsboro in the Region II quarterfinals.

Class 1A Region IV

Milford vs. Jonesboro, ppd.

The Class 1A Region IV bi-district game between Milford and Jonesboro has been postponed indefinitely, Milford ISD announced on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday at Meridian High School, but was pushed back to Friday, then to Saturday at Whitney, and then postponed again. No date for the game has been set.

Once this game is rescheduled and played, the winner will face 1A No. 6-ranked Chireno (16-4) in the area round.