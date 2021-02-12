Suddenly champs: No. 1 WHS declared district's top seed

The Class 6A No. 1-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians won’t have to play four games in six days after all.

Waxahachie High School announced Friday morning that the Indians’ game at DeSoto that afternoon would be their last game of the regular season. The District 11-6A executive committee has canceled all remaining games that needed to be made up, including WHS’ games against Cedar Hill, Duncanville and Mansfield.

The cancellations mean the Indians (15-2, 8-0) have clinched the 11-6A championship and will be the No. 1 seed in the Class 6A Region II playoffs. No. 3 Duncanville could still have tied for a share of the title with a WHS loss to DeSoto, but the Indians own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

The district’s contingency plan calls for the result of the first meeting to count double, in order to give each team 14 results. So for playoff seeding purposes, this gives the Tribe two wins against Duncanville. However, the Runnin' Indians still needed to play DeSoto to make this plan work, because their first meeting was canceled.

The Runnin’ Indians will play their bi-district opener next Friday, Feb. 19, at Lorena High School against an opponent to be determined, the school also announced.

WHS wasn’t the only team in the district that had games to make up, as DeSoto had four district games postponed in January and Mansfield Lake Ridge also had a number of games to catch up on.

The Indians have not played since Jan. 26 in a 66-43 victory over Lake Ridge. Following that game, the team was forced into quarantine because of a COVID-19 positive test. Wednesday was the first day the team could resume practices.