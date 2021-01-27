No. 1 WHS wins as coach sits out

Daily Light report

MANSFIELD — Despite missing head coach Greg Gober because of COVID-19 precautions, the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians kept a firm grip on their Class 6A No. 1 ranking and the District 11-6A lead with a 66-43 victory over Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night.

CJ Noland led the Runnin’ Indians with 31 points, 18 of which came in the first half. Jalen Lake added 14 points, Montez Young 13, Prince Banks five and V’Zarion Roberson three to round out the WHS scoring.

Gober was forced to quarantine because of contact tracing, but his son, Colten Gober, took over and coached the Indians to the win. Colten Gober, who has been on staff since his father was named WHS head coach in 2017, was also set to coach the Tribe Friday night against Cedar Hill.

WHS trailed early, but ended the first quarter on a 12-1 run for a 19-15 lead and went on to a 30-21 halftime advantage. A pair of Noland 3-pointers helped bump the margin to 15 points at the end of three, then the Tribe put the game to bed with an 8-0 run to start the fourth.

The Indians (15-2, 8-0) were scheduled to welcome Cedar Hill to Mike Turner Gymnasium on Friday night. The showdown of the season will take place at MKT on Tuesday night as the No. 3 Duncanville Panthers will make a go at the crown. Tuesday’s game tips off at 7:30 p.m.

Girls rescheduled

The Lady Indians’ game against Mansfield Lake Ridge on Wednesday was postponed and scheduled to be made up on Friday evening at Mike Turner Gymnasium, before the boys’ game.

The Lady Indians (7-13, 4-6) will travel to Cedar Hill for a 1:30 p.m. Saturday matinee and will travel to 6A No. 3-ranked Duncanville on Tuesday night.