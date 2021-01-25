No. 1 WHS tops 100 points in rout

Daily Light report

WACO — The Class 6A top-ranked Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians showed no ill effects from a forced week-long layoff as they hit the century mark for the first time in several seasons and blasted Waco Midway, 103-43, on Friday night to start the second half of the District 7-6A schedule.

The last time the Runnin’ Indians achieved triple digits in a game was on Nov. 11, 2017 in a 103-69 rout of South Grand Prairie in the Cowtown Tip-Off at North Crowley High School.

The Runnin’ Indians (14-2, 7-0) placed five players in double figures and almost had six, and 11 players in all got into the scoring ledger. Prince Banks led the way with 21 points, followed by CJ Noland with 16, Jalen Lake with 13, DJ Pigford with 12 and Montez Young with 11.

Other scorers for WHS were Jordan Davis with nine, V’Zarion Roberson and DarKaun King with six each, Matthew Green with five, Jh’Marques Head with three and Jacob Watson with one.

The Tribe took no prisoners in this one as they zoomed out to a 33-7 lead in the first eight minutes and grabbed a 60-23 halftime lead. The deep WHS bench showed its stuff down the stretch with 30 points in the fourth quarter.

Caden Powell led Midway with 16 points, and Lawyer Jones added 10.

The Runnin’ Indians were scheduled to travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night. They will entertain Cedar Hill on Friday at Mike Turner Gymnasium starting at 7:30 p.m., followed by a huge one at MKT as No. 3 Duncanville comes to town next Tuesday, Jan. 29.

7-6A girls: WHS 64, Midway 52

WACO — The Lady Indians (7-13, 4-6) find themselves riding a two-game district winning streak after a 64-52 win at Waco Midway on Saturday afternoon.

On Thursday, the Lady Indians hosted Waco High in a make-up game at Mike Turner Gymnasium and came away with a 63-45 victory, sweeping the season series.

WHS will host Mansfield Lake Ridge on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at Mike Turner Gymnasium in a crucial contest that will decide whether the Lady Indians will remain in playoff contention. They will travel to Cedar Hill on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip.