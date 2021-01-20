WHS girls fall to No. 2 DeSoto

Daily Light report

The Waxahachie Lady Indians were more competitive in their second District 11-6A meeting of the season with Class 6A No. 2-ranked DeSoto, but it was still a tough night in a 75-30 loss to the Lady Eagles on Wednesday at Mike Turner Gymnasium.

In the two teams’ first meeting on Dec. 18 in DeSoto, the Lady Eagles (17-1, 9-0) prevailed, 67-19.

The Lady Indians (5-13, 2-6) will travel to Waco Midway on Saturday for a 1:30 p.m. tip-off. WHS will host Mansfield Lake Ridge next Wednesday.

The 6A No. 1-ranked Runnin’ Indians, meanwhile, had an unexpected open date on Tuesday when their game at DeSoto was postponed. No make-up date for that game has been scheduled yet.

The Runnin’ Indians (13-2, 6-0) were scheduled to travel to Waco Midway on Friday night to start the second half of the district schedule. They will travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Tuesday night with the game starting at 7:30 p.m. before embarking on a crucial run of games against Cedar Hill, No. 3 Duncanville and No. 22 Mansfield as January turns to February.